The Kaufman County Cowboys have entered into a partnership with IntegrityFirst Athletics to create greater opportunity for students to have access to free athletic training and academic tutoring.
The partnership will now offer the opportunity for any child in the Kaufman County Cowboys Youth Football program to join IntegrityFirst Athletics from seventh grade through graduation of high school. Students that take part in IntegrityFirst will receive football training by former D1 college football players, nutrition plans and meals, tutoring and college preparation, and college visits and football camps all for free.
“This is a great opportunity for our program to grow, as well as theirs, and to get more kids out of Kaufman and experience other things like college and camps,” said Don Sanders, Cowboys founder and second grade head football coach. “This will be a great opportunity for those parents and kids involved.”
IntegrityFirst Athletics aims to guide high school student athletes into achieving a full college scholarship and transition to becoming a successful, debt-free, collegiate athlete.
The Kaufman County Cowboys Youth Football program was established in 2017. The vision behind the program was to give more kids the chance to play sports while relieving parents of high costs. The program supplies free equipment and training camps while the parents only pay for the uniforms.
“We do this to help out parents and get kids off the street,” Sanders said.
The program has grown steadily and now averages about 100 kids involved each year.
To find out more about Kaufman County Cowboys Youth Football, visit Facebook.com/2018KCCowboys.
