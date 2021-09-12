The Kaufman High School Lionettes are set to host “Lil’ Lionettes Night” for aspiring dancers who are four years of age through sixth grade.
The clinic will be held from 4:30 p.m. to 6:30 p.m. on Sep. 15 in the KHS Lionettes Dance Studio. The cost is $20 for each child registered, which includes a snack during the clinic, as well as a shirt to wear at a KHS football game. Make checks payable to “Lionette Booster Club."
Cash will also be accepted the day of the clinic. To register for the clinic, contact sgillham@kaufman-isd.net.
During the clinic, dancers will learn stand routines along with victory lines for the football game on Sep. 24. The Lil’ Lionettes will be invited on the field to perform victory lines with the Lionettes during pre-game, as well as to sit with the Lionettes during the first half of the game.
Before the game on Sep. 24, all dancers need to meet at 6 p.m. in the studio for practice before pre-game begins at 7 p.m. in the stadium.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.