COMMERCE — More than a dozen alumni of Texas A&M University-Commerce have been recognized for their contributions to agriculture education with their enshrinement into the Agriculture Teachers Association of Texas (ATAT) Hall of Fame.
They include Gerald Walters, a former teacher at Scurry-Rosser High School. Walters received his bachelor of science degree in agricultural education in 1962, and his master’s degree in 1963.
He taught from 1963 to 1995 in Scurry-Rosser, Yantis and Como-Pickton.
The Agriculture Teachers Association of Texas was established in 1940 to promote and advance agriculture education in Texas and provide legislative representation to safeguard agriculture education programs. The association also holds an annual statewide conference where attendees learn techniques to enhance their teaching methods, stay up-to-date with curriculum developments, learn more about industry-based student certifications and network with leaders in the profession.
Beginning in 2021, this conference has also seen inductees named to the new ATAT Hall of Fame. The hall of fame recognizes and honors agricultural science teachers who have proven their desire to provide students with opportunities for premier leadership, personal growth and career success over a significant period of time.
Beginning with the first hall of fame class in 2021, four A&M-Commerce alumni were honored. In 2022, 11 more alumni joined them.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.