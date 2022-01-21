STAR Transit has dedicated its Operations Center at 500 Industrial Blvd. in Terrell to Roy Ferrell, who served in a primary role in providing affordable and efficient transportation services in the area for almost 20 years of dynamic growth. Beginning in 2002, he served as Board Chair of KART until it became STAR Transit. He then transitioned to chairman of this agency, serving through 2021.
“Roy served with his heart, always expressing his love for our riders,” said Omega Hawkins, current board member, who retired as Executive Director in 2019. “I am proud to have worked with Roy over the decades. No challenge was too great for him to manage.”
Ferrell and Mrs. Hawkins were instrumental in laying the groundwork for STAR Transit becoming a state recognized rural transit district and political subdivision of the state of Texas.
Under their guidance, they also oversaw the building and renovation of the Operations Complex’s main building as well as building number two. During this period, construction of the onsite fueling station along with service expansions in Rockwall County, Seagoville, Balch Springs, Mesquite, Hutchins and DeSoto occurred.
Tommy Henricks, current Executive Director, spoke about Ferrell’s tenaciousness. “As our agency’s board chair, Roy always encouraged us to treat our clients with respect and always had their best interest at heart. He also held our staff members accountable.”
Ferrell stated, “STAR Transit has always held a special place in my heart. The people of Kaufman County and the other counties we serve appreciate the good job STAR Transit does.”
He and his wife Kay are longtime residents of Kaufman and have been married 49 years. They have three sons, named here along with their wives: Ken Ferrell (Jennifer), Kirk Ferrell (Helaena), and Nick Ferrell (Jaime) along with eight grandchildren and eight great-grandchildren. His family was in attendance for the dedication.
Ferrell is a true public servant. He served in the Navy and is a retired Dallas firefighter. He served on the Kaufman City Council and Economic Development Board of Directors for many years. He and his wife are members of First Baptist Church in Kaufman.
Jerry Dittman, current chairman of the STAR Transit board stated, “Roy left me some big shoes to fill. I often heard him say welcome to his house when a guest would enter the building, and this truly is the house that Roy built. This building would not be here without you.”
A permanent plaque placed by the front door of the OC recognizes Ferrell as a community leader whose compassion for people guided the agency’s growth over the decades.
