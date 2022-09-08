Church leader sentenced to life for continuous sexual assault of a child

Stanley Gerald Champ, 51, a leader in the Grays Prairie Eastern Mennonite Church, was sentenced to life in prison for the continuous sexual assault of a child under the age of 14.
The jury found him guilty of the felony charge on Wednesday, Aug. 31 and sentenced him to life on Thursday, Sept. 1.
During the four-day trial, jurors heard testimony that Champ met his victim and her family at the age of 4 when they moved to the community to join the Gray’s Prairie congregation. The jury also heard details of the defendant’s abuse of that victim from when she was five years old until she was nine. Additionally, jurors heard testimony of his abuse of prior victims. All victims were minor children at the time of abuse.
Champ was originally arrested on June 18, 2021, then was indicted on Sept. 17 of that year. The charge was a first-degree felony, with a mandatory sentence of 25 to 99 years in prison.
“No one is above the law,” District Attorney Erleigh Norville Wiley said in a press release.
Judge Casey Blair presided over the case in the 86th district court in Kaufman.
The prosecution was led by Assistant District Attorneys Ashley Holman and Leslie Odom, District Attorney Chief Investigator Mike Holley, and Paralegal Amanda Morris. Wiley thanked investigators in the Kaufman County Sheriff’s Department and the New Holland Police Department in Pennsylvania for their work investigating this case.
She also thanked the victims who came forward “who so bravely told their story.”
