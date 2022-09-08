Church leader sentenced to life for continuous sexual assault of a child

Stanley Gerald Champ, 51, a leader in the Grays Prairie Eastern Mennonite Church, was sentenced to life in prison for the continuous sexual assault of a child under the age of 14.

The jury found him guilty of the felony charge on Wednesday, Aug. 31 and sentenced him to life on Thursday, Sept. 1.

