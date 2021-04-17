The Van Zandt County Genealogical Society is hosting a free beginner genealogy workshop.
The beginner workshop will start at 9 a.m. on April 24 at the Genealogy Library in Canton. In-person attendance is limited to the first 25 to register. Individuals also may register to attend remotely via Zoom.
This year’s presenter is Carrie Woolverton, an experienced genealogist and president of the Van Zandt County Genealogy Society.
Drinks and snacks will be provided for the event, while the society requests attendees to bring their own sack lunch.
To register, call the Genealogy Library at (903) 567-5012 or email vanzandtgensoc.com.
The Van Zandt County Genealogical Society is a not-for-profit organization created to promote interest in family genealogies and to gather and preserve historical county records. The society also operates and maintains the Van Zandt County Library of Genealogy and Local History in the Courthouse Annex located at Highway 19 and Terrell Street in Canton.
