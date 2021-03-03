Kaufman Mayor Jeff Jordan has determined that the recent severe weather has caused significant negative impacts on the residents of the city, so he declared a local state of disaster.
Due to the effects of prolonged freezing temperatures during the week of Feb. 15, many residents were left without essential utilities such as electricity and water. In certain cases, locals experienced damage to their personal property as a result of freezing pipes. These circumstances have created financial hardship due to the need to allow continuous water flow to prevent freezing of pipes. The City of Kaufman is acting to alleviate potential financial stress.
“This (ordinance) will provide some relief to citizens of our community that were impacted by the storm,” said City Manager Mike Slye.
Modifications of city ordinance provisions have been declared for all snow and ice damages that occurred during what the city called the February Severe Weather Event.
The declaration will continue for a period of seven days, beginning Feb. 26. Kaufman City Council is scheduled to meet the evening of March 4 in order to extend the declaration through April 19.
The city has established modifications to city regulations and fees related to permits and inspections, water bill adjustments, and sewer rate adjustments.
During the period of the declaration, the city will waive all plumbing inspection fees for work performed by plumbing contractors to repair damages to plumbing systems suffered by residents and business owners. The plumbing contractor must be registered with the city and provide required documentation.
“We still want you to pull a permit, but we will waive the permit fees,” said Slye. “In order to expedite the process, we will also allow for virtual inspections.”
The declaration issued by the Mayor Jordan also authorizes Slye and city staff to adjust water consumption amounts for residents and commercial customers.
During the harsh weather conditions, many residents dripped faucets for extended periods of time to prevent frozen pipes.
“I don’t think it’s necessarily fair for those folks to pay for that water,” said Slye. “We fully anticipate and expect significant water bills in March."
Customers should expect normal water consumption rates for the month of February, as meters were read by the city prior to the winter storm events. March, however, will be a different story.
This month, customers will be billed the lesser of the city’s average residential water consumption, or the customer’s consumption for March of 2020. New customers will be billed the lesser of the city’s average residential consumption, or the average of the customers’s average monthly consumption amounts prior to the February severe weather.
“If you have had a flood during this emergency, kept your faucets on, or whatever you did, you don’t need to worry about having to pay for all that,” said Slye.
Water meters will still be read by the city for the month of March.
The disaster declaration also will authorize sewer rate adjustments. The fixed sewer rates for each year are typically determined by the average consumption used in the months of January, February, and March. In determining the fixed rate for 2022, March will not be considered in calculations.
“The reading that we’re going to get for March will skew (those calculations) to the detriment of our customers,” Slye said.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.