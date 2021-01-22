A deadly collision on Highway 243 and County Road 109 has left two drivers dead.At 8:40 p.m. on Monday, College Mound firefighters responded to the scene, where two vehicles had hit head-on. Both vehicles were occupied by only the drivers and both died on scene.
Firefighters remained on scene for almost three hours helping to maintain scene safety as troopers investigated.
According to the Texas Department of Public Safety, a preliminary investigation indicates that a 2018 GMC SUV was traveling east on State Highway 243 and a 2005 Honda was traveling west bound.
The GMC lost control and swerved into the westbound lane striking the Honda. Both drivers were pronounced deceased on scene and the investigation is ongoing. Both vehicles were occupied with only one person in each vehicle.
