"The Play That Goes Wrong," a comedy written by Henry Lewis, Jonathon Sawyer and Henry Shields, opens at The Talent Box, a nonprofit community theatre, with performances at 7 p.m. Aug. 28 and 3 p.m. on Aug. 29.
September performances will be at 7 p.m. Sept. 4 and 11, and 3 p.m. on Sept. 12.
All performances will be at the Community Room at 307 N. Fourth Street in Wills Point.
The story begins before the curtain has even been raised as the audience are present while the Conley Polytechnic Drama Society prepares to stage their new production, the 1920s murder mystery, “Murder at Haversham Manor."
However, the set is not yet complete and there is no time to finish it, and the show must go on!
With a murder (and a moving corpse) established from the beginning, the murder mystery gets into full blow. However, the props start to disappear, actors go missing, and the set begins to collapse around, and often on, the cast.
Mayhem ensues, the acting gets worse, and the set becomes increasingly dangerous, but the company struggles
on. The question is whether any of the cast and crew will remain standing or conscious by the final curtain.
Admission is $12.50 for adults; $10.00 for seniors (60+), military, first responders and students; and $7 for children 12 and under.
Reservations are recommended by calling the theatre at (214) 356-0505.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.