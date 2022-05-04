Eight-year-old Christopher Villareal of Kaufman, was a featured model in the Children’s Cancer Fund Gala “Color Out Cancer” presented by Amazon which was held on April 22 at the Hilton Anatole Dallas. The event began with a silent auction and VIP reception followed by the dinner and program.
Christopher is a true superhero whose motto is, “cancer may have started the fight, but I will finish it.” His own hero is Spiderman because he cares about everyone, and always helps the police. He wants to visit Disneyland because he loves to eat the delicious food and have fun.
When asked when he is happiest, Christopher said, “always.” He is both strong and brave, which will help him achieve his goal of becoming a police officer.
The gala, which is the organization’s largest annual fundraiser for pediatric cancer, featured Meredith Land of NBC 5 as the mistress of ceremonies. “The Children’s Cancer Fund Gala brings together kids who have been through such hard times, from chemo to radiation,” said Jennifer Arthur, Executive Director, Children’s Cancer Fund. “No matter where they are in treatment —day one or year 12 — we are celebrating their lives and letting them know they are not alone in this fight. The commitments of our supporters on this special night give us hope of a day when childhood cancer will no longer exist.”
