The Kaufman ISD Kids Clothes Closet received a large donation from Hazel Health on March 31 of approximately $1,500 in clothing.
KISD began its partnership with Hazel Health in the Fall of 2020, offering students access to healthcare at no cost. The new partner recently gave back to the district by making a generous donation to the Kids Closet. The gift included items like new shoes, coats, socks, underclothing, pants, shirts, and more.
The donation came from Hazel Health employees across the country after Hazel Health representative Roberto Druet was shown the closet by KISD nurse coordinator Stephanie Reeves. Reeves expressed thanks for the corporation’s great generosity.
“On behalf of KISD students and families, I’d like to thank Hazel Health for their partnership and support,” Reeves said. “Without support of corporations like Hazel Health, we wouldn’t be able to provide service like we do.”
The KISD Kids Closet was founded by Reeves in 2016 and operates through volunteers and donations. The closet serves KISD students and families in crisis by giving students a week’s worth of free clothes once a semester. Any student can be referred.
Hazel Health offers telemedicine services and care in schools. The organization is able to partner with school districts in order to keep students healthy, regardless of location and access to a medical office.
“I have had the honor to work closely with Nurse Reeves, and she presented her program to me one day when I was visiting at the school,” Druet said. “This was a no-brainer to help/support all students in that community. As a company we decided to donate items needed, which is super exciting knowing we have teammates all across the country. Thank you Kaufman Kids Clothes Closet and Nurse Reeves for allowing us to contribute to your community."
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.