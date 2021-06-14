While the Kaufman Lions Club is known primarily for organizing the local youth baseball and softball leagues, the club provides funding and assistance in finding grants to more than a dozen local agencies.
The service club also provides more than $10,000 annually in local scholarships.
The club donates to the following organizations:
•Canine companions for veterans
•Kaufman County Jr. Livestock Show
•Kaufman Senior Citizens
•Friends of the Library
•Foundation for Fighting Blindness
•Jake E's Riding Roundup
•The Center
•Share Center
•Kids Klothes Closet
•Children's Advocacy Center
•Eye exams and glasses for residents of the Genesis Center
•Donations of toys and meals to families in need during the holidays.
•Fern Norville Children's Shelter
•Sponsors the Kaufman High School Leo Club
Several club members also travel to Kerrville every summer and volunteer at the Texas Lions Camp, which offers camps for children with disabilities, type 1 diabetes and cancer.
The club raises funds through concession stands at baseball and softball games and the pancake breakfast during Kaufman Oktoberfest.
Because those events had to be cancelled last year, the club is raffling one dozen guns this year to raise funds for its service projects. Tickets are $50 each and are available from club members or by texting TICKETS to (214) 538-4673, or by sending a message on the club's Facebook page. Four tickets can be purchased for $150.
The Lions Club is part of Lions Club International, which has clubs and members around the world.
"Over 1.4 million Lions across the globe are stepping up to serve their communities during the coronavirus (COVID-19) pandemic," said Jung-Yul Choi of Korea, the president of Lions Club International. "These new challenges have changed the way we live, but our dedication to helping those in need is as strong as it was when we first opened our doors more than 100 years ago."
Local Lions say more members are needed to expand the club's services and outreach.
The club meets at noon every Friday at Landmark Church of Christ. More information is at www.lionsclubs.org.
