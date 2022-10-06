Crandall teen seriously injured in rollover accident

A Crandall teenager is being removed from life support machines after a rollover car crash on Saturday.
Her family is donating her organs, according to an update on a GoFundMe page.
Peyton Jones, 16, is a member of the state champion cheer team at Crandall High School. On Sunday, friends held a prayer vigil for the girl at Crandall High School.
"Her parents are making sure that Peyton’s life will continue to bless others,” family friend Makiala Brown wrote on the page. “We are asking for prayers for her family as they deal with this tragic accident. On behalf of the Jones and Turner families, we thank you for all the support and love the communities have shown. They are so grateful for the prayers.”
As of Tuesday, almost $6,000 had been donated to the girl’s family.
