Kaufman County residents won’t have an excuse after this weekend if they’re not in the holiday spirit.
On Saturday, Terrell’s Christmas Parade will be held at 10 a.m. in downtown Terrell.
Then from noon to 9 p.m. A Kaufman Christmas Carol will be held downtown on the square, with culminating activities at Kaufman City Hall.
A holiday market, live entertainment and ugly sweater contest starts at noon on the square. The Children’s North Pole will feature crafts, letters to Santa, cookie decorating, story time with Mrs. Claus, pictures with Santa, and other activities from 1 to 4 p.m.
A lighted parade will follow at 6 p.m., then activities include the tree lighting in front of City Hall, performances by the Gideon’s Children’s Choir and Helen Edwards Carolers, and a screening of A Christmas Carol.
More information is at www.kaufmantx.org.
