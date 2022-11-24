A late offensive surge pushed the state ranked Holliday Eagles football team past the Scurry-Rosser Wildcats by a count of 31-10 in an area round playoff game on Nov. 17 at Weatherford’s Kangaroo Stadium.
With the victory, Holliday improves to 12-0 overall on the season. Scurry-Rosser sees their season end at 8-3.
Despite the loss, Scurry-Rosser should be very proud of how they played against one of the best teams in the state. The Wildcats gave a very gritty and determined effort against a powerful opponent.
In fact, Scurry-Rosser got Holliday’s attention early in this game as the Wildcats jumped out to a 10-0 lead in the first quarter. The one touchdown in the game for Scurry-Rosser came on a 52-yard scoring pass from Tanner Vaughn to Rowdy Miller. Then, the Wildcats increased their lead on a successful 27-yard field goal by Ben Zaleta.
After the quick start by Scurry-Rosser, this game settled down into a tough grind it out kind of battle.
At halftime, Scurry-Rosser still led 10-7. After three quarters of play, this game was deadlocked at 10-all. But, in the fourth quarter, Holliday’s firepower proved to be too much for Scurry-Rosser to handle.
Another deciding factor in this game was turnovers. Case in point, Scurry-Rosser had six turnovers in this game (three fumbles and three interceptions).
Key offensive contributors for Scurry-Rosser in this area round playoff game were as follows:
Tanner Vaughn:18 of 30 passing for 253 yards with one touchdown. He also had four carries for 20 yards.
Rowdy Miller: three receptions for 82 yards and one touchdown.
Bryce Chambers: four receptions for 45 yards.
Charlie Keever: two receptions for 51 yards.
Ralph Miller: four receptions for 35 yards. He also had nine carries for 21 yards.
Cagle Peavy: one reception for 15 yards.
Aidan Richman: two receptions for 13 yards.
De’Shawn Wren: two receptions for 12 yards. he also had four carries for 17 yards.
Defensive standouts for Scurry-Rosser in this area round playoff game were as follows:
Beau Crews: three solo tackles and two assisted tackles.
Jacob Smitherman: three solo tackles, three assisted tackles, one tackle for loss, one pass break up, and one quarterback hurry.
Chambers: 10 solo tackles, two assisted tackles, three tackles for loss, and one quarterback hurry.
Maverick Muncrief: six solo tackles, 11 assisted tackles, and one quarterback hurry.
Peyton Lederman: 10 solo tackles, 10 assisted tackles, and one tackle for loss.
Levi Jones: four solo tackles and nine assisted tackles.
Ralph Miller: 11 solo tackles and five assisted tackles.
Rowdy Miller: four solo tackles, six assisted tackles, and one pass break up.
The Scurry-Rosser Wildcats football team and the coaching staff still should hold their heads high in honor of an exciting and memorable 2022 season. Well done, Wildcats!
