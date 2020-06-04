Bring the radiant golden glow of Stella d’Oro lilies to your garden. Or think about where a nice stand of iris next spring would bring a smile. Perhaps a nice succulent in a bright container by the back door would be a daily ray-of-sunshine.
Kaufman County Master Gardeners can help you with that. Thousands of lovingly home-grown plants will be on sale June 13 at the Gardeners’ annual plant sale.
In addition to Stella d’Oro, other day lilies will be available along with cannas, salvia, kalanchoe and a host of other home-gardening favorites.
Things are a little different this year for the annual event and perhaps a little more soothing. Sales are by appointment with only about six admitted at one time. This allows more room for browsing and keeping some distance from one another. Many of the plants will be outside.
The sale at the Garden Learning Center, 3001 S. Washington Street next to the South Campus courthouse begins at 9 a.m. and the last appointment time is 2:30 p.m.
The earlier you come the better, says Beverly Curtis, the event co-chair.
They “probably” won’t sell out, but “things can get a little picked over.”
“Most everything is a bargain,” Beverly says, because the sale was delayed.
Iris bulbs will be $3 to $5. (Have you seen the prices in garden catalogs? What a deal.)
Even though it is late in the season there are tomatoes available. “It’s not too late. These are already fruiting,” Beverly says. “They really need to get in the ground.”
You can also nurse them along through summer, do a little rooting and replant them for the fall garden.
If the summer sun has got you thinking about adding some shade, several varieties of small oak trees are available. They won’t help this year, but think long-term about sipping some iced tea in their shade.
A full plant list is available at www.kcmga.org. That’s where you’ll find the sign-up list as well.
As a bonus, Master Gardeners will be there to answer your questions about the greenery and other gardening questions you might have.
In other happy news, Dawson Robert Killen of Crandall has been awarded the Master Gardeners $1,000 scholarship. Dawson, a 2019 graduate of Crandall High School, is a two-time winner.
He received the scholarship last year and will continue his studies in agricultural economics at Texas A&M University.
“My first year at Texas A&M went great,” he says.
He is a council member of the College of Agriculture and Life Sciences and a student senator on the university student government association. He’s finishing a year as a state officer with the Texas FFA Association.
Closer to home, he founded a non-profit organization, Shepherds of Hope, to work with at-risk and special needs students. It works in conjunction with the Crandall Independent School District to provide students opportunities to learn through agriculture.
