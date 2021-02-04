An estimated 115,000 gallons of untreated domestic wastewater and storm water was spilled from the Kemp Wastewater Plant due to loss of electrical power and a failed back-up generator.
The spill began Jan. 23 at about 4 p.m. and continued through Jan. 24 until 12:15 p.m. The spill was located at 1298 Tolosa Rd in Kemp.
The electrical failure occurred on a Saturday when the plant was unmanned. “We don’t man the plant on Saturday, so we didn’t realize there was a loss of power until the next morning,” stated plant supervisor Luis Valentin.
After considering daily average flows, it was estimated about 115,00 gallons of water drained through the plant and then discharged into Kings Creek.The City of Kemp notified the appropriate local government officials and the Texas Commission on Environmental Quality (TCEQ) regional office.
According to a public notice from the City of Kemp, residents using private drinking water supply wells located within ½ mile of the spill site or within the potentially affected area should use only water that has been distilled or boiled at a rolling boil for at least one minute for all personal uses including drinking, cooking, bathing, and tooth brushing. Individuals with private water wells should have their well water tested and disinfected, if necessary, prior to discontinuing distillation or boiling.
People who purchase water from a public water supply may contact their water supply distributor to determine if the water is safe for personal use, according to notice from thecity.
The plant is warning the public by advising all persons should avoid contact with the waste material, soil, or water in the area potentially affected by the spill.If the public comes in contact with waste material, soil, or water potentiallyaffected by the spill, they should bathe and wash clothes thoroughly as soon as possible.
More information is available by contacting Valentin at (903) 603-6306 or Luis.valentin@cityofkemp.org.
