Father rides for son's memory

After the death of his son, Rex Covington of Fort Worth said he had a vivid dream where he was handing a check for $90,000 to the American Diabetes Association. It was so vivid that friends and family said he needed to raise the funds to do it. Five months later, he took off on his Harley-Davidson motorcycle and trailer. He rode 22,000 miles in 2019, and 20,000 in 2018. So far, he’s raised $10,000.
His son, Chris Covington, was diagnosed with Type I diabetes in 2003. In 2015, Chris died at age 37 in a fiery car crash after blacking out from low sugar.
Across the U.S., 20 million Americans have Type 1 or Type 2 diabetes.
“I want to eradicate this disease, to get rid of this so nobody else has to go through what I had to go through,” he said on Dec. 13 as he stopped by the Kaufman Herald.
He had just ridden through Ennis and a boy with Type 1 diabetes asked about his bike, and his mother mentioned she was struggling to pay for his insulin. He told her about some resources available for families of diabetes.
In February, he will start a ride around the entire border of Texas. Then he heads to Florida for Daytona Bike Week, then two ADA events, including Tour de Cure in Florida. That will be followed by journeys to Arkansas and Texas.
He speaks at civic groups and talks with any reporter he can find during his travels. He lit up his bike to ride in the Christmas parade in Kaufman.
Donations can be made at ridingforacure.com. Those who could like to sponsor the ride can visit patreon.com/lonestarrider.
“I love traveling and seeing new places and making new friends and I invite you to follow along with me while I help in my small way to put an end to this devastating disease,” he wrote on a card he passes out during his travels. He also asks people to follow his journey on his facebook page and Youtube channel.
