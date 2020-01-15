South Houston Street paving project is wrapping up

The paving and street improvements on South Houston Street is almost finished. Sidewalks are still under construction on the east side of the street, and striping and crosswalks need to be completed.
“We just want to remind everyone to drive the posted speed limit,” Kaufman Police wrote on the department’s facebook page. The speed limit is 30 mph, and 15 in the school zone. “Also remember we have a school zone in the area of Nash Elementary with a crosswalk being installed soon.”
Officers are on extra patrol in the area, and KPD Chief Dana Whitaker said speeders will be ticketed.
