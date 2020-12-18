The Kaufman County Retired School Personnel’s “Carol Welch Children’s Book Project”has been a success this year, in spite of COVID. Thanks to members Sherry Skelton, Suzy McCook, Vivian Yancey and others, the group delivered a total of 1,210 books to elementary, preschool and Head Start schools throughout the county. Each student willreceive a book to take home.KCRSP highly encourages parents to read with their children every day.
- By Nancy Dansby Second Vice President, Carol Welch Children’s Book Project
