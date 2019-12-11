A new waste convenience station opened Dec. 5 in Terrell.
The new station in Precinct 3 is located at 287 FM 429. The Eco Station in Precinct 4 is located at 6520 Plainview Dr. in Kemp will be managed by Black Jack Disposal.
Residents can pay to dispose of household waste, brush, electronics, appliances, tires and household hazardous waste. Also offered for free at locations will be recycling of plastic, paper, cardboard, and aluminum. A recycling container will also be located in Precinct 2 at 12051 Precinct Circle in Forney.
Cash is not accepted, only credit card, check or money order.
Hours of operation are from 8 a.m. to 4 p.m. on Thursday, Friday and Saturuday.
A free recycling container is available from 8 a.m. to 4 p.m. from Monday through Friday at the Precinct 2 County Barn.
No changes have been made at the Precinct 1 Kaufman Convenience Station, which is located at 701 Alton Street. Hours of operation are from 8 a.m. to 4 p.m. Wednesday through Saturday. Residents may purchase permits at the Courthouse Annex at 100 N. Washington in Kaufman. Recycling is free. The Precinct 1 Station can be contacted at (972) 932-4331.
Black Jack Disposal will be incorporating Clean Up Events at these locations throughout the year for Kaufman County residents. More information will be shared on the Kaufman County Website or is available by calling (469) 376-4140.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.