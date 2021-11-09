The Knights of Columbus, Council 11721 received one of the highest awards for the Knights of Columbus council organization. Council 11721 received a Star Award, the marker of a high preforming Knights of Columbus council. Their work in the Kaufman community, focus on faith based programs, continued growth of their team of Catholic gentlemen and ensuring members have been introduced to options for family security continues to improve everyone’s life. Council 11721 participates Christmas over Kaufman program (Toys & Dinner), blood drives and neighbor enhancement action team (N.E.A.T).
