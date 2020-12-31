The spring semester will look a little different for Kaufman ISD students, as the district adjusts to a one half day every school week.
Amid a challenging school year for everyone, KISD administration has decided to shorten the school week by releasing students early each Friday this upcoming semester.
The events "of this year have created a larger work load for our teachers,” stated Kell Clopton, KISD assistant superintendent. Under the new schedule, students will be released two hours early each Friday. The shortened school week is being planned for the spring 2021 semester only. With week-to-week operations adjusting frequently due to the pandemic and COVID-19 protocol, stress on school faculty has definitely increased. “We want to mitigate the stress on teachers associated with both on-campus and online learning,” said Clopton. “It’s been a tough year for everyone involved.
This change was presented by KISD superintendent Dr. Lori Blaylock at the Dec. 14 School Board meeting. The agenda item was approved unanimously by board members.
This new weekly schedule will not add any days to the current KISD calendar. With these early releases, the district will still meet the state-required operation minutes for the semester.
