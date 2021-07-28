The Kaufman CountySheriff’s Office responded to a call of a stabbing at 1:05 a.m. on July 25 in Clements Ranch. The victim was reportedly lying face down in the yard and after suffering several lacerations to the neck. CPR was in progress and was discontinued at 1:14 a.m.
The victim of the stabbing was reportedly trying to break up a fight between two other people at the location, the victim’s home.
Charles Turner was arrested and charged with murder. Bond information was not released at the time of press.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.