Kaufman High School’s Texas Association of Future Educators had several students compete in an area contest, and some even advanced and competed at the state contest.
The Texas Association of Future Educators or TAFE (pronounced "taffy") is a co-curricular statewide non-profit (501 c3) student organization created to allow young men and women an opportunity to explore the teaching profession. The organization was created in 1984 to provide the best and brightest high school and middle school students in Texas with the necessary knowledge to make informed decisions about pursuing careers in education.
TAFE is sponsored by the Texas Association of Secondary School Principals and is governed by a board of directors comprised of teachers, students and principals.
Under the direction of advisor and teacher, Shellie Massengale, the KHS TAFE students work tirelessly on their lessons/projects from Sep. to March. The students aim to perfect and “nail” their lessons/projects to not only comprehend what they are presenting at contest, but to also prepare themselves for the education world that they hope to be apart of in the years to come.
Twenty-two students were entered into the TAFE area contest, and of the 22, 12 students advanced to the state contest.
The below students were two of six entries who had scores of a 98 in the junior varsity level. The only other higher score was a 100 of which one entry received:
Ashley Wells and Paige Fouserv junior varsity elementary BB
Shelby Patterson and Zoe junior varsity elementary BB
The following TAFE students earned the opportunity to advance to state in their competition.
For these contests students completed an eight hour job shadow experience and then were able to share their experience through google slides to judges:
Paige Fouser— Exploring Administrative Careers— shadowed Mr.Clemens
Crystal DelaPaz— Exploring Non Core subject teacher— shadowed Ms.Olga Ramirez in a PreK classroomat Helen Edwards
Jacqueline Serrano— Exploring Support Service Careers— shadowed Ms.Jungman at the junior high
Jacqueline Serrano— Exploring Non Core Subject Teachers— shadowed Ms. Ramirez at the junior high
Guadalupe Rubio Exploring Support Service Careers— shadowed Mrs.Baker at KHS
These students advanced with their interactive bulletin boards based on grade level TEKS:
Zoey Reyes
Shelby Patterson
Ashley Wells
Paige Fouser
Chris Espinoza
Theses students advanced with their community service projects related to teaching:
Jaylyn Arrington
Ashton Wrenn
Brianna Wade
Cheyenne Dugan
These students advanced in Lesson Plan and Delivery. They created a complete lesson and then carried it out in a classroom:
Zoey Cunningham, first place— taught a digestion lesson to Coach Michaelson's seventh grade boys health class at the junior high.
Allison Massengale, second place— taught a technique lesson to Coach Gilliham's beginning dance class.
The state competition was held at the Dallas Anatole Hotel on March 3 through March 5.
State competition placings:
Allison Massengale, fourth place— varsity lesson plan delivery arts
Jacqueline Serrano second place— junior varsity explore Support service careers
Guadalupe Rubio, fifth place— junior varsity explores Support service careers
Crystal DeLaPaz, fourth place— junior varsity explore non-core teaching careers
Jacquline Serrano, third place— junior varsity explore non-core teaching careers
Paige Fouser, first place— junior varsity explore admin careers
Jacquline Serrano was elected to serve as the area 11 president for the 2022-2023 school year. The area includes counties of: Collin, Dallas, Ellis, Fannin, Grayson, Hunt, Kaufman, Rockwall, and Van Zandt.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.