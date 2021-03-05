Due to the recent winter storms, Kaufman County’s COVID-19 vaccination site in Terrell became backlogged with appointments. The city recently opened up the new Kaufman Civic Center to administer shots and catch up.
The Civic Center served as an alternative vaccination site on Feb. 24, when 565 shots were administered by the Texas Department of State Health Services. This was a significant number for one day, as 350 vaccines are being administered by the Terrell HUB site per day.
These efforts served to catch up Kaufman County on its Phase 1A vaccinations, which are for front-line healthcare workers and residents at long-term care facilities. The county was able regain the lost ground on this day.
Texas also has started its Phase 1B vaccinations for people 65 and older, or those 16 and over with a health condition that increases risk of severe COVID-19 illness.
Those who received vaccinations on Feb. 24 will return to the Kaufman Civic Center on March 24 to receive their second round of the vaccination.
