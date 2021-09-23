A large commercial greenhouse caught fire on Sept. 15, requiring firefighters from several local agencies to extinguish the blaze.
Terrell volunteer firefighters were dispatched to a structure fire ,which the caller believed to be a two-story home, at 5 a.m. on Sept. 15 on FM 1392, near CR 239
The Terrell Fire Department was also dispatched, and as firefighters responded to the scene, a column of fire and smoke was visible.
A large commercial greenhouse was on fire, with flames showing from the roof, according to a press release from the TVFD. There were no hydrants in the area, so additional resources were requested both to provide firefighters and to establish water supply.
Due to the heavy fire and risk of structural collapse, firefighters began a defensive attack, stretching hoses and equipment to fight the fire. Once the fire was knocked down, firefighters moved inside. At 6:28 a.m., the fire was declared under control by incident command, 80 minutes after crews first arrived.
Firefighters remained on scene until 8 a.m.
TVFD firefighters also returned to the scene later to ensure all remaining hotspots were fully extinguished.
Responding departments included TVFD, Terrell Fire Department, City of Terrell, Elmo Fire Department, Ables Springs Volunteer Fire Department, and College Mound Fire Department.
CareFlite EMS provided an ambulance for standby. The Kaufman County Fire Marshal’s Office responded to investigate the fire, and Kaufman County Office of Emergency Management responded to evaluate the scene and ensure any additional resource needs were met.
