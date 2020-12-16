Kaufman County reported 41 new positive cases of COVID-19 on Dec. 12 according tothe Texas Department of State Health Services. This brings Kaufman County’s totalnumber of confirmed cases to 6,136 as of Dec. 14.
In addition to these new confirmed cases, DSHS is reporting seven older confirmed casesrecently reported by labs.
Additionally, two recent virus-related deaths were reported on Dec. 6.
