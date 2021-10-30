Rolling Thunder One out of Houston, TX donated a Persons of War/Missing in Action chair to the Friends of the Kaufman Veterans Memorial Park.
These chairs are seen across the nation in many baseball ball parks, football stadiums, and various other locations to honor persons of war and those who went missing in action during war.
The chair is mounted onto a star shaped base that reads “Until they ALL come home.”
Dallas Fox has worked with Rolling Thunder One for three years to get a chair for Kaufman County.
The chair is currently on display at Paul Murrey Ford. It will be displayed there until after Paul Murrey Ford holds their annual Veterans lunch.
The chair will be dedicated to the park on Veterans Day on Nov. 17 by Robert Hunter, veteran service officer for Kaufman County.
