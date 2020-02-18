A Kaufman County grand jury has indicted three men in connection with a December armed robbery at the Exxon in Scurry.
The grand jury handed down indictments for aggravated robbery for 17-year-old Trevariyus Robinson, 17-year-old Russell Jones, and 22-year-old Darroch Clippard, all of Kaufman.
A 14-year-old juvenile was also arrested in the case.
The robbery happened on Dec. 8 at the Exxon located on State Highway 34 in Scurry. The caller told police at least one person was armed with a shotgun and another was armed with a handgun.
Two days later, investigators with the Texas Rangers and the Kaufman County Sheriff's Office arrested the three men and the juvenile.
Robinson and Jones remain at the Kaufman County Jail on bonds of $100,000 each.
Clippard has a bond of $150,000 and is also charged with unlawful carrying of a weapon, manufacture or delivery of a controlled substance between one and four grams, and manufacture or delivery of a controlled substance in penalty between four and 200 grams. He has additional bonds totaling $43,000 and no bond on the weapons charge.
