Higher-quality, low-cost health care could be provided for Kaufman County residents using an innovative plan presented to county commissioners Tuesday.
The plan could provide telehealth round-the-clock video services and mobile clinics to meet basic health needs, Dr. Dick Perritt told commissioners.
“It would greatly expand coverage,” Perritt said.
He is an emergency room doctor and one of the founders of MD Health Pathways. He also is the Health Authority for Rockwall County.
The program would set up a telehealth system that all participating county residents could call for routine concerns. They would be referred to their own doctor if follow-up care is needed.
The company also would supply a mobile health care clinic that would travel the county to scheduled sites or to areas where a particular need has been identified say an outbreak of flu.
The program would be particularly helpful in managing hypertension and diabetes, two ongoing health problems.
It also would lessen the flood of patients going to emergency rooms and the cost to the hospital and patients.
“The emergency rooms are overwhelmed,” said Perritt, who works at Texas Health Resources in Dallas. And most of those seen have minor illnesses.
The program would significantly lower costs for medical care and to the community by keeping workers on the job and students in school.
Often, he said, workers can not afford to take the day off to get medical care for something like the flu. Then it gets worse and the much sicker worker goes to the doctor. They need additional care for a more complex situation and end up missing four or five days of work.
The same circumstances apply to students. School districts have rules for keeping sick students out of class. A problem that could be solved by quick treatment prescribed by a doctor becomes a lingering illness that keeps students out of class for days.
The cost would be $2.5 to $3.6 million per year. Perritt said he expects that the program would form partnerships with hospitals, medical practices, and community groups to help pay the cost.
Payments from residents could fund the program by paying a $24 to $26 per resident each year. Residents would not be required to join the program.
County Judge Hal Richards said concerns about a future pandemic sparked his interest in the program.
“I don’t believe we are in any way prepared for the next pandemic than we were for the last pandemic,” he said.
Perritt said an incident last week in Rockwall County showed how unprepared we are.
The Texas Commission on Animal Health found cases of Avian flu in one 55-bird coop. Perritt said it took him a week to get the owner’s name, get a test swab, and then try to get a determination on whether the owner had the flu.
The lab refused to stay open late Friday to test the swab, he said.
Avian flu is not passed between people but can affect anyone who handles the chickens.
The mortality rate for humans is 30 to 70 percent, he said.
The system he proposed would help quickly identify pockets of infections whether Covid or flu or another virus to help stop its spread.
“It’s just the right thing to do,” Richards said.
