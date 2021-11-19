The cast and crew for the Kaufman theatre program performed the magical and colorful story of Mary Poppins on Nov. 13 and Nov. 14.
Audiences viewed a large lighted skyline of London, England as they entered the theatre. This captivated audience members and prepared them to be drawn into the storybook world.
From head to toe, senior, Emily Yates who played Mary Poppins, looked like she stepped straight out of the Walt Disney original film. Her costume partnered with her vocal variety, created Yates to be the Mary Poppins many know and love.
The cast, crew, and directors of Mary Poppins closed their show journey on Nov. 13. and celebrated with their tradional after show dinner at Denny’s.
Now the busy hands of the theatre program will begin to prepare for the junior high and high school’s UIL One Act Play contest shows.
