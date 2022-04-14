Bee Happy Day Hab held a golf tournament fundraiser on April 9 and met their $10,000 goal. The tournament was held at Rusted Rail Golf Club in Crandall.
“The turnout was more than what we had imagined,” exclaimed Shelly Brookins, founder. There was a total of 20 teams that competed. With over 13 volunteers, staff at Rusted Rail and many sponsors like the diamond sponsor, Rayburn Electric, this event was made possible.
With the great success, Bee Happy has already scheduled next year’s tournament for April 8, 2023 at Rusted Rail.
“We’re able to provide services for Kaufman County for the special needs adults after they’re out of high school, which happens after [age] 22,” explained Brookins. “We need programs for them and so we want to be able to provide a place for them to socialize, to get some job skills, life skills and Be Happy is going to do that.”
The funds raised will help provide services and amenities that Bee Happy needs
