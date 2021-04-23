The Kaufman Dodgers 10U baseball team played with purpose earlier this month, as each hit they recored in a recent tournament raised money for Kaufman High School baseball coach Jacob Cockrum, who is battling pancreatic cancer.
The team competed in a tournament in Ennis on April 11. While the team ended up bringing home the championship, the real focus was playing for Cockrum.
Individuals and parents sponsored the team by contributing money to the Cockrum family with each hit by the Dodgers. Those participating pledged anywhere from $5 to $100 per hit by the team.
Wendy Thomas of Thomas Protective Services matched the funds raised up to $5,000 on behalf of the KHS seniors of 2020. The 2020 varsity baseball season was cut short in 2020 due to the COVID-19 pandemic.
Cockrum’s wife, Charleigh, expressed thanks in a Facebook post after the weekend’s events.“We are so honored to be supported and cared for by such an amazing community!” wrote Cockrum.
“We would certainly make it through this regardless, but y’all make it somuch easier, and there will never be enough thank you to show you just how grateful we truly are."
