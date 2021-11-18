On Nov. 11, the annual Veterans Day ceremony was held at the Kaufman County Veterans Memorial Park. Veterans and their family members, community members, and county officials were in attendance at the ceremony.
Before the ceremony began, Do Belly’s and Detour were providing food to those in attendance.
There were also informational booths set up around the entrance of the park for attendees to visit and browse.
The ceremony consisted of an opening welcome, prayer, national anthem, personal stories, and the readings of the finalist for the veterans essay contest.
At the end of the ceremony, the replica of the Vietnam Wall at the park was officially lit with lights for the first time since installation. These lights will illuminate the wall every night.
The Kaufman Herald extends our gratefulness and thanks to all veterans that have served for our country and sacrificed so much.
