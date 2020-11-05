A Kaufman County man has been sentenced to 40 years in state prison after being found guilty for domestic violence.
Jose Dominguez, 48, was found guilty of aggravated assault with a deadly weapon, a first-degree felony, on Tuesday, Oct. 27. Dominguez was sentenced to 40 years in prison.
The Kaufman County Sheriff’s Office responded to a 911 call reporting a stabbingcall on Sept. 9, 2019. The victim, Dominguez’s girlfriend,was treated on site by police for her wounds, and Dominguez was apprehended.
Dominguez allegedly assaulted and wounded the victim using a pair of scissors. “We are alleging that he caused [the victim] a bodily injury,” said Ashley Holman, an assistant district attorney in the family violence unit. “He caused [the victim] a bodily injury and he used a deadly weapon in the course of doing that. The deadly weapon in this case was scissors.”
The trial started on Oct. 26 and ran for two days. Dominguez had two prior felonies, adding to his sentence time. “Normally a case like this would be a two-to 20-year punishment range, but because of his prior felony convictions, he was in the 25-to life range,” Holman said.
Lead investigators on the case were RandyGriffin of the Kaufman County Sheriff’s Office and Daniel Hargrove of the Kaufman County Criminal District Attorney’s Office.
