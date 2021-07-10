Preparing for the fall UIL season, Kaufman Lion tennis players participated in summer tournaments on the East Texas Tennis Circuit at Wills Point High School on July 2 and Sulphur Springs High School on July 3.
Notable performances for Kaufman at Wills Point’s singles-only tournament were turned in by Eli Frosch (second place in the boys singles upper division) and Kayden Lengacher (third place in the boys singles upper division).
Also, a promising newcomer in the Kaufman tennis program to keep an eye on is seventh grader Olivia Perez. At the Wills Point tournament, Perez finished third in the junior high girls singles division.
Then at Sulphur Springs’ doubles only tournament, Kaufman’s best result was turned in by the team of Lance Ivia and Colton Lawrence (third place in the boys division).
Upcoming tournaments on the East Texas Tennis Circuit’s schedule will be hosted by Lindale High School (July 9) and Kilgore High School (July 10).
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.