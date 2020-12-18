Kaufman Police Department is continuing to investigate a burglary of a residence that occurred on Dec. 13. The subject is wanted for questioning.
KPD is requesting anyone that has information to contact Sgt. C. Leftwich at (469) 376-4500 or (972) 932-3094.
You can remain anonymous by submitting a tip to Kaufman County Crime Stoppers at (877)TIPSKCC, or 847-7522.
