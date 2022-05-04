The Kaufman High School mixed choir performed on April 20 at the UIL concert and sight reading evaluation at North Forney High School.
This group is composed of ninth through 12th graders who have committed time during the school day and in the afternoons to learning and growing together as a group.
The group won the sweepstakes award for superior scores on stage and in their sight-reading.
