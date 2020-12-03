Jody Gutierrez, a teacher at O.P. Norman Jr. High School in Kaufman, and her students decided to adopted a few troops for Christmas this year. They made Christmas cards in class and donated items to send to the soldiers. “I just love doing something for the soldiers since they are away from their families during the holidays,” Gutierrez said. “We just wanted to say thank you and to wish them happy holidays.”
They collected enough items to fill more than six boxes and made about 75 Christmas cards.
Last year her classes made Christmas cards to sent to soldiers, but this was the first year her students adopted soldiers and sent them supplies.
