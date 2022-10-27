Serving clients in Kaufman and around the U.S. for almost 20 years, Barry Pierce, a certified public accountant, was honored Monday evening as Kaufman’s business of the month.
“I could not do it without my staff,” he told members of the Kaufman City Council.
His firm handles accounting, bookkeeping, payroll and tax preparation for clients across the U.S.
“I’m excited to see what Kaufman is doing,” he said, noting that the growth of the city is reflected in the growth of his firm and staff, as well.
The firm was established in 2003, and prior to that, Pierce was a business executive, serving as a chief financial officer and chief executive officer.
He has served on several boards over the years and as mayor pro-tem of the city of Oak Grove.
He has earned the Chartered Global Management Accountant designation from the American Institute of CPAs and the Chartered Institute of Management Accountants.
Pierce has been voted “Favorite CPA” and “Favorite Tax Preparer Office” in the Herald’s “Best of Kaufman” awards numerous times in the past decade.
He and his wife, Shari, have lived in Kaufman for more than 22 years, raising son Ryan and daughter Reigan, who are both Kaufman graduates. The Pierces are now enjoying time with their first grandchild.
Pierce said he was honored to be selected as business of the month and thanked his clients, staff and family for their support for 20 years.
