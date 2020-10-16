L
Courtesy Leo Club

The Kaufman Leo Club, the high school group sponsored by the Kaufman Lions Club, is holding a supply drive for the A. Fern Norville Center. Club members are collecting snacks for the center's residents, along with collecting disinfectant spray, cleaning wipes and hand sanitizer.This year's club officers are President Jaden Raney, Vice-president Denise Ordonez, Secretary Laney Gould, Treasurer Alyssa Hernandez, Historian Eduardo Ruiz and Reporter Lexi Ebey. The club has 46 members this year, including five students who are attending virtually.

Tags

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.