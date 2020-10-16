The Kaufman Leo Club, the high school group sponsored by the Kaufman Lions Club, is holding a supply drive for the A. Fern Norville Center. Club members are collecting snacks for the center's residents, along with collecting disinfectant spray, cleaning wipes and hand sanitizer.This year's club officers are President Jaden Raney, Vice-president Denise Ordonez, Secretary Laney Gould, Treasurer Alyssa Hernandez, Historian Eduardo Ruiz and Reporter Lexi Ebey. The club has 46 members this year, including five students who are attending virtually.
Leo Club holding drive for children's shelter
- Herald staff report
