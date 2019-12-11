By Josh Mazur
Herald staff writer
The Kaufman Varsity Lions earned a first-place finish in the Wills Point girls basketball tournament this weekend after a perfect 4-0 record.
The Lions were placed in the “White” bracket in competition against Scurry-Rosser, Dallas Roosevelt, and Life Waxahachie. The Lions varsity squad picked up their first win against a struggling Scurry-Rosser team early in the tournament on Thursday, Dec. 5. In round two, Kaufman met Life Waxahachie. The Lions won handily 54-31, as defense was key in this matchup with a total of 32 steals for both teams combined, 17 for the Lions, and shooting 75% from beyond the arc.
Kaufman met Ferris in the final on Saturday, Dec. 7. The Ferris Lady Jackets punched their ticket to the final by defeating Quinlan Ford and Sunset. The Lions earned a hard fought victory over Ferris 37-28. The 9-point victory can be attributed to the girls shooting 52% from the field and out-rebounding Ferris 26 to 20. Kaufman’s defensive prowess came in to play as well, gathering eight steals and sending away two shots.
" The girls played hard and proved that they should be tournament champs,” Head Coach Randi Hayes said after the tournament. “This team is extremely young, but very exiting to watch! I feel like my upper classmen have stepped up as leaders and the team has benefited from that!”
Next up for Kaufman is a home game Friday against Corsicana, with freshman and JV play set to start at 5 p.m., followed by the varsity game at 6:15.
