Kaufman County and Child Protective Services recently worked together to give hundreds of gifts to children this Christmas season.
Child Protective Services (CPS) and the county resumed the Angel Tree campaign in 2019 after a several year absence. This year, 220 children in the county will receive presents for Christmas through this charitable work. Recipients range in age from newborns to over 18. About 150 of these children are currently in foster care.
Kaufman County’s Angel Tree is exclusively for children involved with CPS. Children benefitting from the giving of Angel Tree were referred by their case workers. Throughout the coming weeks, CPS case workers will be delivering bags containing gifts children asked for on their “wish list.” Gifts range from small toys, like dolls, all the way up to bicycles.
Children were verified throughout the month of November and gifts turned in the first week of December.
The Child Welfare Board (CWB) is funded annually by the county to support the needs of the CPS office. In years past, dollars from the CWB would spend upwards of $20,000around Christmas time for children to provide gifts. Through Angel Tree, donations by the community members allows the CWB to spend on other needs and provide greater care and service to children and families involved with CPS. “It’s a real blessing to see the community step up like this,” said Pamela Martinez-Tovar,legal unit supervisor for CPS.
In some cases, these children are away from their families during Christmas. Angel Tree "gives them happiness and hope,” stated Martinez-Tovar. “Some families involved may be worried about things like paying bills and providing dinner versus Christmas presents. The community is able to help these families out, too.”
In previous years of Angel Tree, individuals would physically take an angel ornament offthe Angel Tree to purchase gifts for a child. Each person’s angel represented the child they would be giving to. In an abundance-of-caution surrounding COVID-19, members of the community were able to claim a child at the local library. The majority of giving came from county and city employees.
