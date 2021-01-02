The city of Kaufman has hired Todd White to serve as a building official in the Development Services Department, where he will be responsible for plan review and building inspections, among other duties.
White last worked for the city of Prosper. “Todd brings a wealth of experience and knowledge to this important role and we are looking forward to his leadership,” said City Manager Mike Slye.
This hiring is a direct result of the continued growth and development occurring within the city, Slye said. Visit www.kaufmantx.org to learn more White and the city’s Development Services Department.
