The Kaufman Lions varsity boys soccer team has kicked off their 2022 season.
The Lions lost 3-0 to the Corsicana Tigers in their season opener at Corsicana High School on Jan. 3.
Then, the Lions participated in the Jacksonville High School Tournament on Jan. 6 through Jan. 8.
In the tournament, the team posted a 0-2-1 record; 0 wins, two losses to Jacksonville (5-0) and Henderson (5-2) plus a tie with New Summerfield (1-1).
Individually, in the tournament, Andres Gallegos led the way offensively for Kaufman by scoring two goals. Also, according to Head Coach David Murphy, Edward Rivera, Alex Rubio, and Brayson Gomez produced some strong tournament performances as well.
