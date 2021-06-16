KHS graduate plays first chair clarinet at state concert

Jaden Raney isn't just good enough to play clarinet at the 2021 Association of Texas Small School Bands.
He is good enough to play first chair among all 4A musicians.
On Saturday, the ATSSB musicians played their headline performance at Melissa High School.
"It was a pretty good concert, in my opinion," Raney said. While noting that many of the pieces they learned were fast and complicated, he said one work, "Hymn for the Innocent," honored the lives of anyone who has lost a life to war or disease, and that seemed appropriate for the past year.
This year's event was held in Melissa, instead of the usual large venue in San Antonio, but Raney said it's still impressive to play with 150 all-state musicians.
During the first day of state band, he and other other clarinetists tried out for their chair positions, all in the same room, which he described as nerve-wracking.
"We got to hear everyone's audition," he said. "I was just hoping for the best." Knowing he had performed well, he figured, "we'll see what happens!"
He also performed with ATSSB during his sophomore year of high school.
A native of Kaufman, he's been playing clarinet since sixth grade. During band instrument tryouts the year before, it was the only instrument on which he was able to play a few notes, so he decided to study clarinet.
He graduated from Kaufman High School in May and plans to continue his education in music at the University of Texas-Arlington, where he wants to study music education.
He's looking forward to playing music in a larger city, where there are more performance opportunities.
"We're very proud of him," said Mario Morales, the KHS director of bands. "He has an incredible work ethic, and he's dedicated to the work of his craft. He's one of those kids - he's got it."
Morales agreed that Saturday's performance was amazing, particularly since it was the first state-level concert in Texas since the COVID pandemic shut down schools last year.
"It was a big deal for everyone," he said. "Very emotional and moving."
Raney is the first musician from Kaufman to take first chair at a state performance. Past musicians have made first chair and area and regional competitions.
"This is a huge, huge accomplishment," Morales said, noting that he and the music faculty are proud to have Raney represent Kaufman music.
Raney said Kaufman's music programs welcome everyone. Hard work is expected, but they play in a supportive environment, he noted, which prepared him well for his all-state experience.
