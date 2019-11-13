A recent post of a social media page prompted this week’s column, but for the past several years, I’ve witnessed many negative comments concerning trophy bucks harvested by hunters. I thought it about time to voice my take on the word “trophy” when used in reference to deer hunting.
Now, please don’t misunderstand me, I like heavy antlered whitetail bucks as much as the next hunter, but a buck’s antlers doesn’t necessarily have to score high in order to make the animal a trophy.
In this social media post, a young hunter had taken a nice buck, a legal eight-pointer that appeared to be a little more than two years old in the photo. Granted, there were a few positive comments following the post, placed there by the youngster’s dad, but the majority of them went something like this, “He needed at least two more years to mature” or “you need to teach the boy to let those young deer walk.” The comments went on and on, posted by guys on their computer spouting what they have read and heard in the outdoor press the past couple decades that only old, mature bucks should be harvested.
I thought back to the first young spike buck I harvested as a kid. I was as proud of that buck as I would have been a high- scoring Boone and Crockett qualifier. It was a legally harvested wild deer and I had managed to use my 30/30 lever-action Marlin rifle to put him on the meat pole. I remember thinking about all the tasty meals for our family the buck would provide. I was proud, and back in those days I didn’t receive anything but positive comments for killing my first buck.
I can only imagine the comments a photo of my little buck posted on social media today would generate. “That spike, if given four more years might have turned into something,” or “haven’t you learned that once a spike, always a spike is not true,” or “you shot a buck that could have become a trophy one day.”
Much has been learned about producing trophy whitetails since the late 1960s when I shot my first spike buck. Allowing bucks to mature is one of the major prerequisites to managing a deer herd for trophy class animals. But what about the hard- working fellow that manages to get a couple of days off during deer season to hunt public lands? This guy might not have the resources to hunt a ranch where mature, trophy class animals exist. His goal is to spend a couple days away from his work-a-day world and enjoy the glorious outdoors and maybe, just maybe, he will be lucky enough to harvest a legal buck or doe that will provide many tasty meals for his family.
So the next time you see a deer hunter, young or old, showing off that two-year-old old eight pointer or legal spike, try to put yourself in his or her place. That might be the hunter’s first buck and he or she is justly proud to have taken a deer. There is plenty of information available pertaining to what it takes to produce quality whitetail bucks, and if you are hunting a ranch that adheres to practices result in trophy class animals, by all means follow the rules. But, if you are hunting heavily pressured public land, don’t feel badly about harvesting the legal deer that are available to you.
BREAK OUT THOSE RATTLING ANTLERS
Antler rattling is a time honored and at times very effective method of bringing a mossy horned old buck out of the brush. I rattled up my first whitetail buck a half century ago while hunting on my Poppa Dinkins ranch down in southeast Texas. Rattling does work but like most thing pertaining to the outdoors, it doesn’t work every time. In recent years, I have had the privilege of hunting with Steven Ray, maker of the “Rattling Forks,” and watched him bring in many bucks on the vast west Texas ranch we hunted together. We hunted from his truck and covered lots of country. The Rattling Forks carry sound a long, long way. In the open ranch country of west Texas, I’ve watched bucks come in from an astounding distance to the sound of the Rattling Forks. But in heavy cover when hunting bucks ‘in close’ it’s best to ‘tinkle’ the tips of the rattling antlers rather than begin a rattling sequence attempting to imitate a full out battle between two mature bucks. The timing is perfect to break out those rattling horns. Check out www.rattlingforks.com to watch Steven in action.
Check out Luke’s website www.catfishradio.org to learn about the winter Ron De Voux in Greenville on Dec. 14. Make plans to join Luke and many of his friends for a day of winter fun.
