Celebrating Veteran’s Day in Kaufman

Cynthia Goode and Charlene Orr of Kings Fort NSDAR are presenting a celebration wreath at the Kaufman County Veterans Service Veteran’s Day event.

 The Kaufman Herald/Bailey Daniels

“Thank you for your service” is a phrase that lives rent free in the heads of veterans nationwide. But on holidays like Veteran’s Day, Kaufman County makes a clear effort to give meaning to the phrase.

On the morning of Nov. 11, Kaufman County Veteran Services had big plans to host a wall service at Kaufman County’s Veterans Memorial Park. After the arrival of cold and rainy weather, volunteers adjusted plans with haste, moving the event inside with the help of the Kaufman Public Library. Robert Hunter offered greetings to all in attendance as the event began.

