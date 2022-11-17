Celebrating Veteran’s Day in Kaufman

“Thank you for your service” is a phrase that lives rent free in the heads of veterans nationwide. But on holidays like Veteran’s Day, Kaufman County makes a clear effort to give meaning to the phrase.
On the morning of Nov. 11, Kaufman County Veteran Services had big plans to host a wall service at Kaufman County’s Veterans Memorial Park. After the arrival of cold and rainy weather, volunteers adjusted plans with haste, moving the event inside with the help of the Kaufman Public Library. Robert Hunter offered greetings to all in attendance as the event began.
Following opening remarks, Sergeant Michael Buchanan with the Veteran’s Association came to speak to the crowd. He shared his own stories from retired US Army and spoke to the importance of Veteran’s Day.
“Sacrifice, family, comradery, a brother and sisterhood…all those are fine but those are just elements of what the day truly is. Veteran’s Day [is] a day to celebrate all of us who made it back from our tours of duty, deployments and service to our country in our respective branches,” said Buchanan.
After Mike’s speech to the crowd, Friends of Kaufman County Veterans Park presented Buchanan with a flag flown over the park as a token of their appreciation.
Each year on Veteran’s Day, Kaufman County Veterans Services also chooses one veteran from the community to honor on behalf of the many veterans nationwide. This year’s recipient was Captain Tonya Ratcliff, US Navy retired, Kaufman County’s first woman to receive this honor.
To continue the festivities, attendees relocated to Paul Murray Ford for a barbeque lunch. Veterans and their family members were invited to partake.
