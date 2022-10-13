Poetry Christian sponsors annual Color Run

More than 180 runners and walkers enjoyed the pleasant weather this weekend at the annual Poetry Color Run on Saturday, Oct. 8.
5K winners were: Top male (Philip Morales) and top female (Debra Barbour), 10 and under (male, Braxton Bouland; female, Kinzie Holland), 11-13 years (male, Christian Glick; female first Naomi Neeb, second Lyla Hamilton, third Lexi Holland), 14-16 years (male first Karson Davis, second Noah Glick, third Weldon Walls; female first Mikayla Buhr, second Lyza Thomley, third Blythe Bourland), 17-19 years (male 1st Jorge Vargas, second Zion Cripps, third Daniel McClure; female first Addy Jobe, second Sarita Dreelan, third Sofi Ford), 20-29 years (female first Audrey Reed), 30-39 years (Male first Jeremy Benz, second Ashton Neeb; female first Lauren Gryder, second Maylen Cruz, third Kimberly Graves), 40-49 years (male first Fred Foreman, second Cody Kapalski, third Lucas Jobe; female first Colleen Jobe, second Peri Prather, third Maggie Fardelia), 50-59 years (male first Matthew Glick, second Mike Dreelan, third Richard Harrell; female first Jill Glick, second Pam Shroud, third Diane Cooksten); 60+ (male first Doug Reed).
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.